FRANKFURT, July 9 Political talks over Greece must produce a strong outcome on Sunday for the European Central Bank to provide continued support, Austrian central bank governor and ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"It has to be a very strong and credible signal otherwise it will have no positive effect on markets and economic developments," Nowotny told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"Negotiations alone would not be enough (for continued ECB support), it depends on the result of negotiations, and as I understand, Sunday is seen as the last moment to get a result," Nowotny said. "We have to get results in line with our rules." (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)