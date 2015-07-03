VIENNA, July 3 The European Central Bank will
discuss whether to continue its emergency liquidity to Greek
banks on Monday, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny was
quoted as saying by APA news agency on Friday.
He said that the idea of a parallel currency to the euro in
Greece - similar to IOUs used in the U.S. state of California -
could be a "very short-term" solution, "maybe for a week". He
added, however, that "any money produced outside (the ECB) money
monopoly would legally be counterfeit", according to APA.
