VIENNA Nov 16 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday everything he had heard suggested talks between Greece and its creditors were moving in the right direction.

Greece and its euro zone creditors have reached a deal on many, but not all, issues in the programme that Athens is implementing in return for loans, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Sunday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)