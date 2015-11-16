BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 16 European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday everything he had heard suggested talks between Greece and its creditors were moving in the right direction.
Greece and its euro zone creditors have reached a deal on many, but not all, issues in the programme that Athens is implementing in return for loans, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Sunday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, March 30 MTN has made a payment of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.