WASHINGTON, July 7 U.S. President Barack Obama has spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras about the Greek financial crisis, the White House said on Tuesday.

The United States continues to encourage all sides to come to an agreement that will keep Greece in the eurozone, which U.S. officials believe is in everyone's best interest, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Emily Stephenson)