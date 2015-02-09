FOREX-Dollar hovers near 1-week high, buoyed by euro weakness
* Prospects of ECB moving away from easy policy tempered for now
WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said he looked forward to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's appraisal of the financial situation in Greece and ways to address growth.
"I look forward to hearing Angela's assessment of how Europe and the IMF can work with the new Greek government to find a way that returns Greece to sustainable growth within the Eurozone," Obama said at a joint news conference, adding that such growth is critical to the global economy and the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BRASILIA, March 29 The Brazilian government on Wednesday enacted a bigger spending freeze than anticipated while keeping tax hikes to a minimum as it seeks to reach a fiscal deficit target key to regaining the country's investment-grade rating.