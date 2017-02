WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama told Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos on Monday the United States backs Greece's efforts to implement the terms of a EU-IMF program to tackle its debt crisis, the White House said.

"President Obama reiterated that the United States will stand steadfastly with Greece, a friend and ally, through these difficult times," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement summarizing Obama's phone call with Papademos. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Alister Bull)