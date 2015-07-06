LONDON, July 6 Greece will not leave the euro
zone this year but Britain is now more likely to vote to leave
the European Union in a referendum, Ladbrokes bookmaker odds
showed on Monday after Greeks voted 'no' to bailout terms.
Greece is now 2/5 to remain in the euro zone this year while
the odds on Britain leaving were cut to 3/1 from 7/2, the
bookmaker said.
"Betting markets favour their euro zone membership staying
intact until the end of the year at least," Ladbrokes spokesman
Alex Donohue said of Greece.
"Looking at longer term implications of the result, there's
been a marked increased in British political punters backing a
Brexit this morning."
Greece's outspoken finance minister resigned on Monday,
removing a major obstacle to any last-minute deal to keep Athens
in the euro zone after Greeks voted resoundingly to reject the
austerity terms of a bailout.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Paul Sandle)