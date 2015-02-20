BRIEF-Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
BERLIN Feb 20 Germany's EU Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday he thinks Greece and its creditors should be able to reach a deal but may need another meeting of euro zone leaders next week.
"We are working so that Greece stays in the euro zone," Oettinger told German radio Deutschlandfunk.
"On this basis I think an agreement will still be possible in the next eight days - if necessary via a further meeting of government leaders," he said.
The Eurogroup will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss further help for Greece.
Germany has rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.
April 5 JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co for $7.16 billion, excluding debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.