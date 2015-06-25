BRUSSELS, June 25 The differences between
Greece's proposal and that of its creditors are not big enough
to justify failing to reach an agreement, a senior Greek
government official said on Thursday.
"The Greek government's proposal is comprehensive," the
official said. "The differences are small, and are inconsistent
with failure to reach a deal."
The official added that Athens had proposed alternative
measures to raise revenues to offset the impact of keeping tax
breaks on islands - one of the modifications Greece made to its
original proposal this week.
"It strikes us that they keep asking for equivalent measures
to change something and when we offer qualitative equivalents
they won't accept them and insist," the official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Deepa Babington)