BRUSSELS, March 7 The European Union's top
economic official urged investors on Wednesday to sign up to a
Greek debt restructuring offer that expires on Thursday, noting
the terms would not get better and the alternative was much
worse.
Greece has invited private bondholders, who hold a total of
206 billion euros of Greek debt, to exchange the old bonds for
new ones, accepting a 53.5 percent nominal loss. In net present
value terms, the loss for investors would be around 73-74
percent.
If it is accepted, euro zone governments would lend money to
Greece to keep it financed through 2014 and sweeten the debt
exchange with 30 billion euros in highest rated euro zone paper
issued by the euro zone temporary bailout fund EFSF.
If the debt swap does not take place, the euro zone will not
continue to finance Greece, Athens will be forced into a messy
default and investors would stand to lose more than 73-74
percent.
"It is important that all investors recognise that Europe
has committed the maximum funds available to this voluntary debt
exchange and that full participation is necessary for the Greek
program to move forward," Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn warned in a statement.
The offer to exchange the old Greek bonds for the new ones
expires late on Thursday but some investors are still holding
out in the hope that they can find a better deal for themselves.
"I therefore encourage Greek, European and all international
investors to participate voluntarily in this Private Sector
Involvement operation along the terms agreed on 21 February," he
said.
"A contribution by the private sector is an indispensable
element to ensure future sustainability of the Greek public debt
and, thus, a decisive contribution to financial stability in the
euro area as a whole," Rehn added.
Earlier on Wednesday a group of 30 private investors
representing 81 billion euros of Greek debt, or 39.3 percent of
the privately-held total, said they would participate in the
offer. But for the offer to succeed, higher participation is
needed.
"I welcome the statement by key creditor groups of their
decision to participate in the voluntary debt exchange. This
demonstrates the growing support for the agreements reached in
February," Rehn said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jon Boyle)