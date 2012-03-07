BRUSSELS, March 7 The European Union's top economic official urged investors on Wednesday to sign up to a Greek debt restructuring offer that expires on Thursday, noting the terms would not get better and the alternative was much worse.

Greece has invited private bondholders, who hold a total of 206 billion euros of Greek debt, to exchange the old bonds for new ones, accepting a 53.5 percent nominal loss. In net present value terms, the loss for investors would be around 73-74 percent.

If it is accepted, euro zone governments would lend money to Greece to keep it financed through 2014 and sweeten the debt exchange with 30 billion euros in highest rated euro zone paper issued by the euro zone temporary bailout fund EFSF.

If the debt swap does not take place, the euro zone will not continue to finance Greece, Athens will be forced into a messy default and investors would stand to lose more than 73-74 percent.

"It is important that all investors recognise that Europe has committed the maximum funds available to this voluntary debt exchange and that full participation is necessary for the Greek program to move forward," Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn warned in a statement.

The offer to exchange the old Greek bonds for the new ones expires late on Thursday but some investors are still holding out in the hope that they can find a better deal for themselves.

"I therefore encourage Greek, European and all international investors to participate voluntarily in this Private Sector Involvement operation along the terms agreed on 21 February," he said.

"A contribution by the private sector is an indispensable element to ensure future sustainability of the Greek public debt and, thus, a decisive contribution to financial stability in the euro area as a whole," Rehn added.

Earlier on Wednesday a group of 30 private investors representing 81 billion euros of Greek debt, or 39.3 percent of the privately-held total, said they would participate in the offer. But for the offer to succeed, higher participation is needed.

"I welcome the statement by key creditor groups of their decision to participate in the voluntary debt exchange. This demonstrates the growing support for the agreements reached in February," Rehn said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Jon Boyle)