ATHENS, June 30 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker made a last-minute offer to Athens in a bid
to reach a bailout agreement before the deadline expires on
Tuesday, European Union and Greek government sources said.
Under the offer, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would have to
send written acceptance by Tuesday, in time for an emergency
meeting of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers to be
held and agree to campaign in favour of the bailout in the
planned July 5 referendum.
However, there was little sign that Tsipras was prepared to
drop his repeated rejections of the bailout offer, which he has
dismissed as a "humiliation" for Greece.
A Greek government official said that it listened with
interest to what was being proposed but said: "Alexis Tsipras
will vote "no" on Sunday".
Tsipras would have to send a written acceptance of the
version of proposals from the lenders published on Sunday, with
a pledge to campaign for them to be accepted in the planned July
5 referendum.
The offer published on Sunday incorporated a proposal from
Greece that would set value-added tax rates on hotels at 13
percent, rather than at 23 percent as originally planned in the
lenders' proposals. It was not immediately clear whether there
would be any additional changes.
If the offer were accepted, the euro zone finance ministers
could adopt a statement saying that a 2012 pledge to consider
stretching out loan maturities, lowering interest rates and
extending an interest payment moratorium on euro zone loans to
Greece would be implemented in October.
The offer would be conditional on a letter to Juncker,
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel and French President Francois Hollande arriving in time
to arrange an emergency meeting of the Eurogroup on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Ken Wills)