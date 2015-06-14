ATHENS, June 14 Greek negotiators have submitted
a counter-proposal to international creditors at talks in
Brussels, a government official said on Sunday, adding that
Athens will never accept demands for cuts to pensions and wages,
or a rise in value-added tax on electricity.
Greece is trying to agree a cash-for-reforms deal with the
European Union and IMF before the end of the month, when it
faces a debt default unless it can secure fresh funds.
The delegation had submitted supplementary proposals which
fully cover the fiscal gap and the primary surpluses, the
official said, adding that these were "proposals which open the
way for the final agreement that will cover all three - fiscal,
funding and growth - pillars.
"The Greek delegation remains ready to complete the
negotiations and reach a mutually beneficial solution."
(reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by David Stamp)