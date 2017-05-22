ATHENS May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on debt relief plans for Greece, a Greek government official said after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers seeking a formula for debt restructuring and further aid to the country.

"There was not enough clarity for the Greek people and the markets on debt measures, more work needs to be done," a Greek government official told Reuters.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)