GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
ATHENS May 23 More clarity is needed from international lenders on debt relief plans for Greece, a Greek government official said after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers seeking a formula for debt restructuring and further aid to the country.
"There was not enough clarity for the Greek people and the markets on debt measures, more work needs to be done," a Greek government official told Reuters.
(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.