BRUSSELS May 17 Euro zone finance ministers
will seek to clinch a deal with Greece next Tuesday on a package
of contingency steps to ensure Athens will meet future fiscal
targets as well as reach a political agreement on future debt
relief for Greece.
Debt relief, options for which are already being discussed
by deputy euro zone finance ministers, can only be promised once
Greece meets various preconditions and the contingency reform
package is one of them.
"Given the fact that Greece is busily legislating the prior
actions already now ... I think we can be quite optimistic that
these preconditions will be met," said a senior EU official
involved in the preparation of the ministers talks on May 24th.
Asked if the deal on May 24th would encompass the
contingency steps and a political agreement on debt related
issues that would satisfy euro zone governments and the
International Monetary Fund, the official said:
"Yes that is very much what we are working towards. It is
difficult, but it is not out of reach."
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)