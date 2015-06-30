ATHENS, June 30 Greece's conservative opposition
warned on Tuesday that Sunday's vote over international bailout
terms would be a referendum over the country's future in Europe,
and that wages and pensions would be threatened if people were
to reject the package.
"The question of the referendum is now 'Yes' or 'No' to the
euro and Europe. That's what all the leaders of Europe have
indicated," former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the
centre-right New Democracy party, said in a televised address.
"'No' would mean that pensions and salaries in the public
and private sector would not be paid," he said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannanopoulos; writing by James
Mackenzie)