ATHENS, July 6 Leaders of Greece's main ruling
and opposition political parties have given written asurances
they will back Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in talks with
creditors, the leader of Tsipras' junior coalition partner said
on Monday.
The remarks by right-wing Independence Greeks leader Panos
Kammenos followed talks between political leaders at the
presidential mansion in Athens, after Greeks on Sunday voted
resoundingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal.
They were due to issue a joint statement.
