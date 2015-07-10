ATHENS, July 11 The leader of Greece's main opposition party, New Democracy said on Friday it would back attempts by the government to seal a deal with international creditors to stave off financial meltdown.

"We want an agreement by Sunday for Greece to stay in Europe. We will authorise the Prime Minister to negotiate and come back with a deal," conservative New Democracy leader Evangelos Meimarakis told parliament.

Greece's legislature was on Friday debating a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform. The country's leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers' approval to use the blueprint as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by James Mackenzie)