ATHENS, July 13 The Greek opposition party To
Potami will not enter a national unity government with the
ruling Syriza party, but will support a solution for the
nation's interests, a party official said on Monday.
Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with
near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that
Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they
will open talks on a financial rescue.
"We are not pursuing a role of a governmental partner in a
Syriza government, but we are expressing our availability to the
prime minister to find solutions for the nation's interest," the
official said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias
Williams)