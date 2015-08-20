ATHENS Aug 20 Greece's main opposition party
leader said on Wednesday he would contact leaders of other
parties to try to form a government after Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras resigned, adding that his New Democracy party was ready
to contest elections too.
Given the arithmetic of the current parliament, New
Democracy has little chance of pulling a coalition together.
However, its leader Vangelis Meimarakis told a news
conference: "I consider it my political obligation and
responsibility to exhaust all the options in case the current
parliament can give a solution, and so that we have an idea of
what can be done after the next elections."
The President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos is due to give
Meimarakis the opportunity to form a government before new
elections are held, though it is seen as unlikely that New
Democracy will succeed within the three days he is likely to get
under the constitution.
