ATHENS Aug 21 Greece's conservative opposition leader Vangelis Meimarakis said on Friday he would try to cobble together a government with parties from the current parliament to avoid a negative impact from early elections.

Meimarakis, who heads the New Democracy party, was formally handed a three-day mandate by the country's president to try to form a new government earlier on Friday after Alexis Tsipras stepped down as prime minister on Thursday.

He told reporters snap elections expected on Sept. 20 "had no use" and he would try to form a government "in order to avoid, at this moment, all the negative effects that this election could create for a very long time." (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)