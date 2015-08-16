ATHENS Aug 16 Greece's socialist PASOK party
joined the main opposition on Sunday in saying it would not back
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he calls a confidence vote
following a rebellion in the governing party over a new bailout
deal.
Tsipras had to rely on opposition groups including PASOK to
win a parliamentary majority on Friday in favour of the 86
billion euro bailout programme, Greece's third with
international creditors since 2010.
By contrast, Tsipras suffered the biggest rebellion yet
among anti-bailout lawmakers from his leftist Syriza party,
forcing him to consider a confidence vote that would pave the
way for early elections if he loses.
PASOK made clear that while it had backed the government
over bailout for the sake of saving Greece from financial ruin,
that support would not extend to any confidence vote in the
coming weeks.
The party blamed Tsipras and Panos Kammenos, who leads the
minority partner in the coalition government, for the fact that
Greece had to take yet another bailout with tough austerity and
reform conditions demanded by the euro zone and IMF.
"The government has signed the third and most onerous
bailout. All the negative consequences for the country and its
citizens bear the signatures of Mr Tsipras and Mr Kammenos," the
party said in a statement. "We have no confidence in the
Tsipras-Kammenos government and of course will not give it if we
are asked."
PASOK, once the dominant force on the Greek left, now has
just 13 members in the 300 seat parliament but Tsipras may need
all the support he can get. Crucially, it did not say whether it
would vote against the government, or merely abstain.
On Friday, support for the government from within its own
coalition parties fell below 120 votes, the minimum needed to
survive a confidence vote if some others abstain.
The main conservative opposition party, New Democracy, has
also said it would not back the government, which won power in
January on promises to reverse austerity policies. Tsipras was
forced to back down to secure the new deal.
Opinion polls show Tsipras remains popular, even though he
presided over the closure of banks for three weeks, the
imposition of capital controls and a near brush with financial
collapse. This has raised doubts about how much the opposition
parties may want to force new elections.
A government official said earlier on Sunday that until
Greece had secured the new funding, it would focus solely on the
technicalities which need to be wrapped up.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
Tsipras would hold meetings with government officials after Aug.
20, when a 3.2 billion euro debt payment to the European Central
Bank falls due, "in order to determine further moves".
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)