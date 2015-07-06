ATHENS, July 6 Greece's main opposition and
ruling parties issued a joint declaration on Monday backing the
government's efforts to clinch a new aid deal, a move by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras to cement broad support after a
resounding referendum win.
"The government is taking the responsibility to continue the
talks, and each political leader will contribute respectively
within the framework of his/her institutional and political
role," said the statement, issued by the presidency.
The leaders said they were seeking a deal with European and
IMF creditors that ensure adequate funding, credible reforms, a
growth plan and the commitment to start discussions on the
sustainability of Greece's massive debt.
Their immediate priority was to get banks open again, they
said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)