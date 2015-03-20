BRUSSELS, March 20 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday he was more optimistic after three hours of talks with leaders of Germany, France and European Union institutions on how Greece can secure further financing in exchange for reforms.

"I'm more optimistic after this deliberation. I think that all the sides confirmed their intention to try to do their best to overcome the difficulties of the Greek economy as soon as possible," Tsipras said on leaving the talks in Brussels.

He said all parties had said they would work to restore Greece's funding ability as soon as possible. Athens is running out of money and could face bankruptcy next month unless it gets fresh funds. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Paul Taylor)