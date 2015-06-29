LONDON, June 29 British banks are well prepared for whatever happens next in Greece, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday, after a breakdown in talks with international lenders plunged Athens deep into crisis.

"The UK banking exposure to Greece is dramatically less than it was in 2012," Osborne told parliament. "Less than one percent of the core tier-one capital of the UK banks is in Greek debt and I think they are well prepared for whatever eventualities unfold." (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)