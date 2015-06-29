UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, June 29 Britain has drawn up contingency plans to help its nationals in Greece if the situation there worsens following the imposition of capital controls, finance minister George Osborne said on Monday.
"The foreign office have put in place contingency plans to step up the support that they can provide on the ground should the situation deteriorate," Osborne told parliament. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February