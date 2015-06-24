BRUSSELS, June 24 The outcome of last-ditch negotiations between Greece and its creditors is still very uncertain, an official close to the creditors said on Wednesday after a meeting of the heads of the institutions representing the lenders and the chairman of euro zone finance ministers.

"It is still very uncertain. We do not yet have a deal," the official said in response to a question on whether progress was made during the discussions this afternoon among the creditors. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)