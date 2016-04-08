ATHENS, April 8 Greek industrial output declined
3.0 percent in February compared to the same month last year
after a 4.6 percent rise in January, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
Manufacturing production expanded 0.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output declined 5.5 percent while
electricity production fell 14.3 percent.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG
(%)
Industrial -3.0 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 -2.1 +2.6 +4.1
output y/y
Manufacturing +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)