ATHENS, June 9 Greek industrial output rose 2.8
percent in April compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 3.6 percent drop in March, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Thursday.
Manufacturing production grew 5.8 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output fell 24.3 percent, while
electricity production declined by 1 percent.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT
(%)
Industrial +2.8 -3.6* -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0 -2.1
output y/y
Manufacturing +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)