ATHENS, March 11 Greek industrial output rose
4.6 percent in January compared to the same month last year
after an upwardly revised 6.2 percent increase in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
Manufacturing production expanded 5.8 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output declined 13.6 percent while
electricity production increased 6.8 percent.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG. JULY
(%)
Industrial +4.6 +6.2* +2.0 -2.1 +2.6 +4.1 -2.5
output y/y
Manufacturing +5.8 +3.3 +1.1 -1.3 +2.6 +4.2 -5.7
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)