ATHENS, July 11 Greek industrial output rose 2.9
percent in May compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 3.3 percent rise in April, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
Manufacturing production grew 6.6 percent from the same
month a year earlier. Mining output fell 22.8 percent, while
electricity production declined by 2.1 percent.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV
(%)
Industrial +2.9 +3.3* -3.6 -2.5 +4.6 +6.2 +2.0
output y/y
Manufacturing +6.6 +5.8 -2.5 +0.6 +5.8 +3.3 +1.1
output y/y
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)