BRIEF-NIELSEN PRICES $500 MILLION OF 5.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025
ATHENS, Dec 9 Greek industrial output rose 6.8 percent in October compared to the same month last year after a 0.1 percent increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 7.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, while mining output fell 3.1 percent. Electricity production increased by 8.9 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial +6.8 +0.1 +0.1 +4.7 +7.9 +3.0 +3.4 output y/y Manufacturing +7.2 +2.2 +2.1 +9.2 +8.5 +6.6 +5.8 output y/y -------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Jan 25 Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest company pushing deeper into natural gas distribution.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Just when the Bank of Japan might have been expected to crow that price rises are finally heading towards its elusive target, insiders are fretting that it's not the kind of inflation they ordered.