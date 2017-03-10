ATHENS, March 10 Greek industrial output rose 7.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.1 percent from the same month in 2015, while mining output fell 5.7 percent. Electricity production increased 28.6 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY (%) Industrial +7.2 +2.5* +2.1* +6.9* -0.2* +0.5* +5.5* output y/y Manufacturing +1.1 -1.9 +1.7 +7.2 +2.2 +2.1 +9.2 output y/y --------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)