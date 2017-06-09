DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Sep 5
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, June 9 Greek industrial output rose 1.0 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 10.1 percent increase in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 0.1 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output rose 13.2 percent. Electricity production increased 3.7 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial +1.0 +10.1* +11.0 +7.1 +2.5 +2.1 +6.9 output y/y Manufacturing +3.7 +8.6 +6.1 +1.1 -1.9 +1.7 +7.2 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SUNDAY, JUNE 25 BASEL, Switzerland - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will participate at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture and AGM Panel Discussion – 1215 GMT.
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System: