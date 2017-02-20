Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers should not be hurried to reach an agreement with Greece on reforms Athens must deliver to get new cheap loans because of elections in several European countries, Belgian Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt said.
"Of course elections may always pose a problem when trying to get good decisions but on the other end, we shouldn't take... half-baked solutions because elections are coming up," Overtveldt told reporters on entering a meeting of ministers on Greece.
"There certainly is a major time frame by the end of June when Greece has to put up 7 billion euros for payments to the ECB and the IMF and that's of course a very important point in time," he said.
"If we can decide in a very well-reasoned and well-argued way earlier, why not? But let’s take things as they come," he said. (Reporting By Waverly Colville and Jan Strupczewski)
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.