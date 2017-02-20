BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
BRUSSELS Feb 20 There are no heightened concerns among euro zone finance ministers over Greece, despite a lack of agreement on closing a review of reforms agreed under the country's latest bailout, Italy's finance ministers Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
Asked whether Greece was again causing concern, Padoan told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers which is to discuss Greece:
"I don't see signs of higher concern. I instead see and hope to see some sign of progress. We will see at the Eurogroup meeting." (Reporting By Francesci Guarascio; writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
DUBLIN, June 16 The Northern Irish party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government hopes to conclude negotiations with the prime minister's Conservative Party as quickly as possible, its leader told BBC on Friday.