ATHENS, June 15 Greece will wait patiently for its international creditors to become realistic in talks for a cash-for-reforms deal, Alexis Tsipras said, according to a Greek newspaper on Monday, a day after the latest round of talks broke down in failure.

Tsipras also said the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank were insisting on further Greek pension cuts for political reasons.

"One can only see a political purposefulness in the insistence of creditors on new cuts in pensions after five years of looting under the bailouts," Tsipras said in statements to Greek newspaper Ton Syntakton.

"We will await patiently until the institutions accede to realism."

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors failed on Sunday, with European lenders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)