ATHENS, June 24 A cash-for-reforms deal between Greece and its international creditors must be approved by Greek lawmakers before an extension to the country's bailout ends on June 30, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

"I believe the approval must be imminent because there are voting processes in other parliaments from what I know," George Stathakis told Greece's Mega TV when asked when the deal would go to parliament.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas)