ATHENS, July 10 The Greek parliament will give
the government a mandate to negotiate with creditors for a
cash-for-reforms deal, the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling
Syriza party told reporters on Friday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a snap vote in
parliament on Friday asking for its backing to negotiate a list
of "prior actions" -- measures his government would take to
convince creditors of its intent for an aid deal.
Asked if there would be a deal, Nikos Filis told
journalists: "Certainly. Today we are speaking in parliament."
