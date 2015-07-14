ATHENS, July 14 The junior coalition partner of
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledged on Tuesday to
continue support for the government but indicated his party
would only vote for bailout measures agreed before last
weekend's summit in Brussels.
Panos Kammenos, head of the right-wing Independent Greeks
said his party would remain in coalition with Tsipras but would
only vote for measures agreed at a meeting of leaders from all
the main Greek parties before the summit.
"We are committed to voting for what we decided in the
council of the political leaders and only that, no other
measures that are imposed," he told reporters.
The reforms-for-cash package, which is also opposed by
leftists in Tsipras' own Syriza party, is due to come before
parliament on Wednesday, where it is expected to pass with the
support of pro-European opposition parties.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, George Georgiopoulos and
Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie)