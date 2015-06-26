ATHENS, June 27 Greece's Socialist party PASOK called for the resignation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday after he called a snap referendum on international creditors' demands in a cash-for-reforms deal.

"Since Mr. Tsipras is unable to take responsible decisions, he ought to resign and let citizens vote for their future via elections," PASOK's leader Fofi Genimmata said in a statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)