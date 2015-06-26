CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
ATHENS, June 27 Greece's Socialist party PASOK called for the resignation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday after he called a snap referendum on international creditors' demands in a cash-for-reforms deal.
"Since Mr. Tsipras is unable to take responsible decisions, he ought to resign and let citizens vote for their future via elections," PASOK's leader Fofi Genimmata said in a statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
LONDON, April 3 Just days after Prime Minister Theresa May formally served the European Union with divorce papers, a powerful affliction appeared to strike some in Britain: Brexit fever.