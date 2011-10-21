BRUSSELS Oct 21 The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has approved the payment of the next tranche of 8 billion euros ($11 billion) under Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme -- pending approval from the International Monetary Fund, the ministers said in a statement on Friday.

"We have agreed to endorse the disbursement of the next tranche of financial assistance to Greece in the context of the current economic adjustment programme," said the statement from the Eurogroup, which was meeting in Brussels on Friday evening.

"The disbursement is expected to take place in the first half of November, pending the approval by the Board of the International Monetary Fund," it said.

"Furthermore, in order to ensure debt sustainability, we will conclude a second economic adjustment programme for Greece, with an appropriate combination of additional new official financing and private sector involvement."

The payment is the sixth tranche from a total package of 110 billion euros of bilateral loans agreed between the EU/IMF and Greece in May last year. Without the payment, Greece faced the possibility of defaulting on its debts later this year. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Writing by Rex Merrifield)