ATHENS Aug 20 The European Union's ESM fund paid out the first money on Thursday from Greece's third bailout, allowing Athens in turn to make a payment to the European Central Bank on bonds held there.

Following is a schedule of disbursements under the 86 billion euro ($95.6 billion) rescue package and payments due on Greece's debt.

INCOMINGS

AUG. 19

- The Eurogroup, meeting as the board of the European Stability Mechanism, gives the go-ahead for the bailout money to be released.

AUG. 20

- The ESM approves a first tranche of 26 billion euros.

- It immediately disburses 13 billion euros of this, of which about 12 billion euros will be used to pay down debt and the rest for budget financing.

- It sends 10 billion euros for the future recapitalisation or resolution of Greece's banks to a segregated account in the form of ESM notes.

- The remaining 3 billon euros of the first tranche will be disbursed at the latest by the end of November, once Greece has completed additional reforms.

OUTGOINGS

AUG. 20

- Greece makes a 3.2 billion euro payment to the European Central Bank.

Payment consists of 3.02 billion euros related to bonds held under the ECB's SMP (Securities Markets Programme) intervention, 168 million euros of ANFA (Agreement on Net Financial Assets) bonds held by national central banks and 184 million euros of interest for the ECB's SMP bonds.

SEPT. 7

- Repayment of 307 million euros** to International Monetary Fund.

SEPT. 14

- Repayment of 346 million euros to IMF.

SEPT. 16

- Repayment of 576 million euros to IMF

SEPT. 21

- Repayment of 346 million euros to IMF. (Total for month: 1.575 billion euros).

OCT. 13

- Repayment of 461 million euros to IMF.

OCT. 29

- Repayment of 174 million euros on Hellenic Railways loan that was guaranteed by the state.

NOV 1

- Interest charge of 174 million euros on IMF loan

DECEMBER

- Three repayments totalling 1.229 billion euros of IMF loans, due between Dec. 7 and 21.

** IMF payments are due in SDRs (special drawing rights), which can vary in value over time.