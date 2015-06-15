June 15 Greece will not bow to its creditors' demands to cut pensions or raise taxes, the government spokesman said on Monday, after a breakdown in talks over the weekend brought Greece one step closer to default.

"We will not adopt measures which will cut pensions, raise the value added tax on basic goods or measures which exacerbate the vicious circle of austerity," Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams)