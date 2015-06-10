ATHENS, June 10 A top Greek court ruled on
Wednesday that the government should reverse cuts to private
sector pensions it made in 2012 as a condition of its bailout
agreement with the European Union and IMF, court officials said.
Greece has implemented waves of pension cuts since 2010 as
part of austerity measures agreed with its international lenders
to put its finances back on track.
Creditors' demands for yet more pension cuts are a major
sticking point as Athens tries to reach a deal with the EU and
IMF over unlocking remaining bailout funds so that it can avoid
defaulting on its debts.
The country's top administrative court, the Council of
State, ruled that the 2012 cuts violated Greek law and the
European Convention on Human Rights because they deprived
pensioners of the right to a decent life.
The ruling, which does not cover the public sector, added
that the Greek government should provide aid to pension funds
should they lack the finances to pay the pensions - even though
Athens agreed with the lenders in 2010 that this would be
forbidden.
The new leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras has promised to roll back austerity and reverse some
wage and pension cuts.
The court said pension cuts in 2010 and 2011 were not
unconstitutional since they were implemented under
"extraordinary circumstances".
A finance ministry official who spoke on condition of
anonymity said Greece could not estimate the fiscal impact of
the measure before it was officially informed of the ruling.
Last year, the same court struck down wage cuts imposed by
the government in 2012 on the police and armed forces to comply
with the terms of the country's bailout programme.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Stamp)