June 29 Filitsa Galani, who runs a pharmacists
on the island of Salamina, near Athens, had her first taste of
life under Greece's new capital controls regime when she spoke
to suppliers on Monday and heard they were restricting orders.
Given their health system's heavy reliance on imported
pharmaceuticals, medicines have been one of the main concerns of
many Greeks as they face an uncertain period in which dealing
with foreign suppliers has become more complicated.
Sunday's decision to impose capital controls, blocking
transfers out of Greece after a flood of withdrawals, had been
expected for days and there were few signs of outright panic
when it was confirmed.
But it did not take long for the measures to start choking
up the normal flow of operations for many businesses, among them
the pharmacists.
Along with petrol stations, pharmacists shops are one of the
most sensitive intersection points between consumers and the
global economy from which Greece has been set partially adrift
by capital controls. Greece is heavily reliant on imports of
pharmaceuticals and oil.
When Galani called suppliers on Monday morning, she was told
that she would not be able to increase orders beyond their
previous levels to guard against stockpiling.
"The suppliers have started imposing quotas on the size of
orders we can make today, so they don't run out of medicines if
pharmacy owners decide to stock up," Galani told Reuters.
Greece's SFEE pharmaceuticals association, which represents
local companies as well as subsidiaries of multinationals, said
it would seek to keep an adequate supply of medicines flowing
through the system.
Other industry sources say there have been problems with a
small number of suppliers, although most foreign drug makers
have said they would continue to ship to Greece, despite unpaid
a mounting total of bills running at more than 1 billion euros.
But, with payment systems gummed up, the problems are less a
matter of outright shortage than of bottlenecks and restrictions
because of worries over getting paid.
Even before the government slapped capital controls on the
banks to stop the system collapsing, stocks of certain imported
drugs had grown scarce because suppliers were not getting paid
by the strained public health system. The situation is expected
to worsen sharply as stocks run down.
"In a few days there will be lots of problems. The
pharmacies are only accepting cash and since they can't pay
their suppliers, it's going to create problems," said
42-year-old doctor Ioannis Mavromatis. He said he normally
accepts credit cards from clients but was having to accept cash
only.
(Writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Janet McBride)