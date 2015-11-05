ATHENS Nov 5 Piraeus Bank, Greece's second largest lender by assets, said on Thursday investors holding about 600 million euros ($651 million) in bonds accepted a cash for equity swap by the bank.

Piraeus Bank announced last month its debt offer in an effort to strengthen its capital base, which has been hurt by non performing loans and concerns which flared earlier this year about Greece leaving the euro zone, triggering a deposit flight.

A European Central Bank health check on Saturday showed Piraeus has a capital hole of 4.9 billion under the "adverse" conditions scenario.

Piraeus also launched on Wednesday afternoon a book building process as part of a share offering to raise up to 4.9 billion euros.

"The book building will probably continue until Friday", a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.

