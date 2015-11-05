BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
ATHENS Nov 5 Piraeus Bank, Greece's second largest lender by assets, said on Thursday investors holding about 600 million euros ($651 million) in bonds accepted a cash for equity swap by the bank.
Piraeus Bank announced last month its debt offer in an effort to strengthen its capital base, which has been hurt by non performing loans and concerns which flared earlier this year about Greece leaving the euro zone, triggering a deposit flight.
A European Central Bank health check on Saturday showed Piraeus has a capital hole of 4.9 billion under the "adverse" conditions scenario.
Piraeus also launched on Wednesday afternoon a book building process as part of a share offering to raise up to 4.9 billion euros.
"The book building will probably continue until Friday", a source with knowledge of the issue told Reuters.
($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Mark Potter)
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* In march 2017, group achieved aggregated contracted sales of rmb43.02 billion