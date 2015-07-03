SOFIA, July 3 Bulgarian banks are liquid and
will deal with any fallout resulting from the Greek debt crisis,
Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said in a statement from
Bosnia on Friday, adding that the Bulgarian economy was stable
and growing.
Countries like Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia are
particularly exposed to the fallout of the Greece crisis as
several of their banks are Greek-owned and economic ties are
close. Greece is the third-largest investor in Bulgaria and is
also Bulgaria's fourth-largest export destination.
"No matter what happens in Greece, Bulgaria is
well-prepared," Plevneliev said.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)