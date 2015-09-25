ATHENS, Sept 25 Greece's re-elected Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his ministers on Friday to work
hard to implement the left-wing government's policies and not
spend their time on television talk shows.
"One who speaks with his work and not words speaks better,"
Tsipras told his 44 ministers, outlining priorities during his
first cabinet meeting.
"I call on you to stop your constant television appearances
and your continuous public statements. I chose you as ministers
to govern and to solve peoples' problems, not to staff TV
morning shows."
