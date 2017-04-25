ATHENS, April 25 Greece will legislate additional reforms sought by its lenders but implementing them in 2019 and 2020 is contingent on securing further debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"We will obviously legislate (the measures) in order to secure a deal on debt relief," Tsipras told ANT1 television, saying he wanted a solution to Greece's debt mountain by the end of May.

"They won't be implemented... unless we get a solution on debt," he said. A sovereign government had the right to back out of a deal if its interlocutors did not respect it, he added. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)