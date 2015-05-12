ATHENS May 12 Greece has offered as much as it
can and it is now the turn of its EU and IMF lenders to help
break an impasse in talks on a cash-for-reforms deal, Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Tuesday, according
to a government official.
"The Greek side has so far fully met everything the Feb. 20
Eurogroup decision foresaw. It has taken as may steps as
possible towards the European partners' side, showing in
practice its respect towards the procedures, the rules and the
euro zone framework," the official quoted Tsipras as telling his
cabinet.
"It's now our partners' turn to make the necessary steps in
order for them to prove in practice their respect towards the
democratic popular mandate."
The comments came after euro zone finance ministers on
Monday noted progress in talks but said that more work was
needed to narrow remaining gaps. Sources say these are mainly
over pension and labour reforms and budget targets.
